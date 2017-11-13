Piazza Affari, le trimestrali della settimana (dal 13 al 15 novembre 2017)

Tra le società a maggiore capitalizzazione solo A2A e Salvatore Ferragamo comunicheranno i risultati del terzo trimestre. Focus sulle società dello STAR

di Edoardo Fagnani

13 nov 2017 ore 10:36

Si chiude la stagione delle trimestrali a Piazza Affari.

Riflettori puntati in particolare sulle società quotate al segmento STAR.

Tra le società a maggiore capitalizzazione solo A2A e Salvatore Ferragamo comunicheranno i risultati del terzo trimestre.





Lunedì 13 novembre



- FTSEMIB: A2A (3° trimestre 2017).

- MIDCAP: ASTM (3° trimestre 2017); ENAV (3° trimestre 2017); IREN (3° trimestre 2017); SIAS (3° trimestre 2017).

- STAR: Acotel (3° trimestre 2017); Aeroporto di Bologna (3° trimestre 2017); Cad IT (3° trimestre 2017); Datalogic (3° trimestre 2017); Elica (3° trimestre 2017); Esprinet (3° trimestre 2017); Eurotech (3° trimestre 2017); Exprivia (3° trimestre 2017); FILA (3° trimestre 2017); Gima TT (3° trimestre 2017); MutuiOnline (3° trimestre 2017).

- Standard: Ambienthesis (3° trimestre 2017 – CdA ore 15.00); Fiera Milano (3° trimestre 2017); Gabetti PS (3° trimestre 2017); IMMSI (3° trimestre 2017); MID Industry Capital (3° trimestre 2017); Pininfarina (3° trimestre 2017); Snaitech (3° trimestre 2017); Trevi Group (3° trimestre 2017); Zucchi (3° trimestre 2017).





Martedì 14 novembre



- FTSEMIB: Salvatore Ferragamo (3° trimestre 2017).

- MIDCAP: Brunello Cucinelli (3° trimestre 2017 – Fatturato); Cattolica Assicurazioni (3° trimestre 2017).

- STAR: Astaldi (3° trimestre 2017); B&C Speakers (3° trimestre 2017); Cairo Communication (3° trimestre 2017); Cembre (3° trimestre 2017); El.En (3° trimestre 2017); IMA (3° trimestre 2017); Isagro (3° trimestre 2017 – CdA ore 15.30); IT Way (3° trimestre 2017); Landi Renzo (3° trimestre 2017); Marr (3° trimestre 2017); Mondo TV (3° trimestre 2017); Nice (3° trimestre 2017); Reply (3° trimestre 2017); Sabaf (3° trimestre 2017); Saes Getters (3° trimestre 2017); Servizi Italia (3° trimestre 2017); TamburiIP (3° trimestre 2017); Tecnoinvestimenti (3° trimestre 2017); Vittoria Assicurazioni (3° trimestre 2017);.

- Standard: Class Editori (3° trimestre 2017 – CdA ore 15.30); Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria (3° trimestre 2017); Conafi Prestitò (3° trimestre 2017); Enervit (3° trimestre 2017); Eukedos (3° trimestre 2017); FullSix (3° trimestre 2017); Prelios (3° trimestre 2017).

- AIM Italia: Agatos (1° semestre 2017).





Mercoledì 15 novembre



- Dada (3° trimestre 2017).

- PanariaGroup (3° trimestre 2017).

- Ratti (3° trimestre 2017).