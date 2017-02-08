Temi caldi: Diritti Unicredit | Aumento Capitale Unicredit | Dividendi 2017 | Quotazione Unicredit | Bilanci 2016

Le raccomandazioni dell'8 febbraio 2017

Nuovi target price per Enel e YOOX Net a Porter Group

di Edoardo Fagnani 8 feb 2017 ore 12:07
Questo scritto sulle raccomandazioni delle banche d'affari si basa su fonti ritenute attendibili ma per cui non possiamo garantire l'assoluta esattezza o veridicità. Lo scritto, che può essere modificato senza alcun preavviso, è redatto al solo scopo informativo e non costituisce sollecitazione al pubblico risparmio. Chiunque ne faccia un uso diverso se ne assume la piena responsabilità.
SOCIETA' BANCA D'AFFARI GIUDIZIO TARGET PRICE
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA Banca IMI Hold 8.6000
AZIMUT Goldman Sachs Selected list 23.2000
CNH INDUSTRIAL Equita sim Hold 8.2000
EI TOWERS Equita sim Hold 51.0000
EI TOWERS Banca Akros Neutral ▼ 51.4000
ENEL Morgan Stanley ▲ Overweight ▲ 4.5000
FERRARI Morgan Stanley Overweight ▲ 67.6000
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES Banca IMI Add 12.2000
FINECOBANK Banca Akros ▼ Accumulate ▲ 6.1000
IREN Equita sim Buy 1.9500
MOLMED Banca IMI Buy 0.8100
RAI WAY Equita sim Buy 4.2000
UNIPOL Kepler Cheuvreux Buy 4.0100
UNIPOLSAI Kepler Cheuvreux ▲ Hold 1.8900
YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP Jp Morgan Overweight ▼ 27.0000
YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP Credit Suisse Outperform ▼ 32.0000
YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP Mediobanca Outperform ▼ 28.2000
YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP Goldman Sachs Buy ▼ 34.0000
YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP Bryan Garnier Buy ▼ 32.0000
YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP Citigroup Buy 37.0000
YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP Equita sim Hold ▼ 24.5000
YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP Morgan Stanley Overweight 36.7000
LEGENDA

  • ▲ variazione in miglioramento
  • ▼ variazione in peggioramento
  • inizio copertura
  • n.d.: non disponibile
  • Add: aggiungere
  • Target price: prezzo obiettivo
  • Accumulate: accumulare
  • Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
  • Market perform: farà come il mercato
  • Top pick: azione prima scelta
  • In-line: in linea
  • Strong buy: comprare decisamente
  • Hold: tenere
  • Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
  • Neutral: farà come il mercato
  • Buy: comprare
  • Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
  • Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
  • Overvalued: sopravvalutato
  • Overweight: sovrappesare
  • Reduce: ridurre
  • Equalweight: pesare correttamente
  • Sell: vendere
  • Underweight: sottopesare
  • Take profit: prendere profitto
  • Undervalued: sottovalutato
  • Under Review: sotto osservazione
