Le raccomandazioni dell'8 febbraio 2017
Nuovi target price per Enel e YOOX Net a Porter Groupdi Edoardo Fagnani 8 feb 2017 ore 12:07
|SOCIETA'
|BANCA D'AFFARI
|GIUDIZIO
|TARGET PRICE
|AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA
|Banca IMI
|Hold
|8.6000
|AZIMUT
|Goldman Sachs
|Selected list
|23.2000
|CNH INDUSTRIAL
|Equita sim
|Hold
|8.2000
|EI TOWERS
|Equita sim
|Hold
|51.0000
|EI TOWERS
|Banca Akros
|Neutral
|▼ 51.4000
|ENEL
|Morgan Stanley
|▲ Overweight
|▲ 4.5000
|FERRARI
|Morgan Stanley
|Overweight
|▲ 67.6000
|FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
|Banca IMI
|Add
|12.2000
|FINECOBANK
|Banca Akros
|▼ Accumulate
|▲ 6.1000
|IREN
|Equita sim
|Buy
|1.9500
|MOLMED
|Banca IMI
|Buy
|0.8100
|RAI WAY
|Equita sim
|Buy
|4.2000
|UNIPOL
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Buy
|4.0100
|UNIPOLSAI
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|▲ Hold
|1.8900
|YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP
|Jp Morgan
|Overweight
|▼ 27.0000
|YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP
|Credit Suisse
|Outperform
|▼ 32.0000
|YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|▼ 28.2000
|YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP
|Goldman Sachs
|Buy
|▼ 34.0000
|YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP
|Bryan Garnier
|Buy
|▼ 32.0000
|YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP
|Citigroup
|Buy
|37.0000
|YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP
|Equita sim
|Hold
|▼ 24.5000
|YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP
|Morgan Stanley
|Overweight
|36.7000
LEGENDA
- ▲ variazione in miglioramento
- ▼ variazione in peggioramento
- inizio copertura
- n.d.: non disponibile
- Add: aggiungere
- Target price: prezzo obiettivo
- Accumulate: accumulare
- Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
- Market perform: farà come il mercato
- Top pick: azione prima scelta
- In-line: in linea
- Strong buy: comprare decisamente
- Hold: tenere
- Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
- Neutral: farà come il mercato
- Buy: comprare
- Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
- Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
- Overvalued: sopravvalutato
- Overweight: sovrappesare
- Reduce: ridurre
- Equalweight: pesare correttamente
- Sell: vendere
- Underweight: sottopesare
- Take profit: prendere profitto
- Undervalued: sottovalutato
- Under Review: sotto osservazione