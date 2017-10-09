Temi caldi: Cattolica Assicurazioni | Mediaset | PIR | Reddito di cittadinanza | Reddito di inclusione (REI)

Rating Italia, Moody's conferma "Baa2"

Le raccomandazioni del 9 ottobre 2017

Le raccomandazioni del 9 ottobre 2017

Primi giudizi su Pirelli

di Edoardo Fagnani 9 ott 2017 ore 18:07
Questo scritto sulle raccomandazioni delle banche d'affari si basa su fonti ritenute attendibili ma per cui non possiamo garantire l'assoluta esattezza o veridicità. Lo scritto, che può essere modificato senza alcun preavviso, è redatto al solo scopo informativo e non costituisce sollecitazione al pubblico risparmio. Chiunque ne faccia un uso diverso se ne assume la piena responsabilità.
SOCIETA' BANCA D'AFFARI GIUDIZIO TARGET PRICE
AVIO Intermonte Outperform 15.7000
AZIMUT Mediobanca Neutral 19.0000
BANCA GENERALI Mediobanca Outperform 33.0000
BANCA MEDIOLANUM Mediobanca Neutral 7.2000
BENI STABILI Banca Akros Accumulate ▲ 0.8000
BENI STABILI Equita sim Buy ▲ 0.7700
CATTOLICA ASS Equita sim Hold 8.1000
DEA CAPITAL Intermonte Outperform 1.6500
ELICA Banca IMI Top pick 2.8000
EXPERT SYSTEM Integrae Sim ▼ Hold ▼ 1.5800
FILA Banca IMI Top pick 21.3000
FINECOBANK Equita sim Hold 7.6000
FINECOBANK Mediobanca Neutral ▲ 8.0000
IGD Banca IMI Buy 1.1500
LA DORIA Banca IMI Buy 15.0000
MEDIASET S P A Equita sim Hold 3.4000
MEDIASET S P A Mediobanca Neutral 3.6300
MEDIASET S P A Banca Akros Accumulate 3.7000
MONDO TV Intermonte Buy 6.5000
PIRELLI C Berenberg Hold 6.2000
TOD S Société Générale Sell ▼ 52.0000
LEGENDA

  • ▲ variazione in miglioramento
  • ▼ variazione in peggioramento
  • inizio copertura
  • n.d.: non disponibile
  • Add: aggiungere
  • Target price: prezzo obiettivo
  • Accumulate: accumulare
  • Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
  • Market perform: farà come il mercato
  • Top pick: azione prima scelta
  • In-line: in linea
  • Strong buy: comprare decisamente
  • Hold: tenere
  • Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
  • Neutral: farà come il mercato
  • Buy: comprare
  • Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
  • Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
  • Overvalued: sopravvalutato
  • Overweight: sovrappesare
  • Reduce: ridurre
  • Equalweight: pesare correttamente
  • Sell: vendere
  • Underweight: sottopesare
  • Take profit: prendere profitto
  • Undervalued: sottovalutato
  • Under Review: sotto osservazione
Questo scritto è redatto a solo scopo informativo, può essere modificato in qualsiasi momento e NON può essere considerato sollecitazione al pubblico risparmio. Il sito web non garantisce la correttezza e non si assume la responsabilità in merito all’uso delle informazioni ivi riportate.
