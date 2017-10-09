Le raccomandazioni del 9 ottobre 2017
|SOCIETA'
|BANCA D'AFFARI
|GIUDIZIO
|TARGET PRICE
|AVIO
|Intermonte
|Outperform
|15.7000
|AZIMUT
|Mediobanca
|Neutral
|19.0000
|BANCA GENERALI
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|33.0000
|BANCA MEDIOLANUM
|Mediobanca
|Neutral
|7.2000
|BENI STABILI
|Banca Akros
|Accumulate
|▲ 0.8000
|BENI STABILI
|Equita sim
|Buy
|▲ 0.7700
|CATTOLICA ASS
|Equita sim
|Hold
|8.1000
|DEA CAPITAL
|Intermonte
|Outperform
|1.6500
|ELICA
|Banca IMI
|Top pick
|2.8000
|EXPERT SYSTEM
|Integrae Sim
|▼ Hold
|▼ 1.5800
|FILA
|Banca IMI
|Top pick
|21.3000
|FINECOBANK
|Equita sim
|Hold
|7.6000
|FINECOBANK
|Mediobanca
|Neutral
|▲ 8.0000
|IGD
|Banca IMI
|Buy
|1.1500
|LA DORIA
|Banca IMI
|Buy
|15.0000
|MEDIASET S P A
|Equita sim
|Hold
|3.4000
|MEDIASET S P A
|Mediobanca
|Neutral
|3.6300
|MEDIASET S P A
|Banca Akros
|Accumulate
|3.7000
|MONDO TV
|Intermonte
|Buy
|6.5000
|PIRELLI C
|Berenberg
|Hold
|6.2000
|TOD S
|Société Générale
|Sell
|▼ 52.0000
LEGENDA
- ▲ variazione in miglioramento
- ▼ variazione in peggioramento
- inizio copertura
- n.d.: non disponibile
- Add: aggiungere
- Target price: prezzo obiettivo
- Accumulate: accumulare
- Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
- Market perform: farà come il mercato
- Top pick: azione prima scelta
- In-line: in linea
- Strong buy: comprare decisamente
- Hold: tenere
- Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
- Neutral: farà come il mercato
- Buy: comprare
- Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
- Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
- Overvalued: sopravvalutato
- Overweight: sovrappesare
- Reduce: ridurre
- Equalweight: pesare correttamente
- Sell: vendere
- Underweight: sottopesare
- Take profit: prendere profitto
- Undervalued: sottovalutato
- Under Review: sotto osservazione