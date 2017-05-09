Temi caldi: ENI | Tod's | Dividendi 2017 | PIR | Btp Italia| Bonus mamma domani

Campari, i conti del primo trimestre 2017

Le raccomandazioni del 9 maggio 2017

Ferrari ancora nel mirino degli analisti

di Edoardo Fagnani 9 mag 2017 ore 18:14
Questo scritto sulle raccomandazioni delle banche d'affari si basa su fonti ritenute attendibili ma per cui non possiamo garantire l'assoluta esattezza o veridicità. Lo scritto, che può essere modificato senza alcun preavviso, è redatto al solo scopo informativo e non costituisce sollecitazione al pubblico risparmio. Chiunque ne faccia un uso diverso se ne assume la piena responsabilità.
SOCIETA' BANCA D'AFFARI GIUDIZIO TARGET PRICE
ACOTEL GROUP Banca Akros Reduce 4.5000
ANIMA HOLDING Kepler Cheuvreux Buy 7.0000
AZIMUT Mediobanca Neutral 19.0000
BANCA GENERALI Mediobanca Outperform 30.0000
BANCA MEDIOLANUM Banca IMI Add 7.1000
BPER BANCA Mediobanca Outperform 6.3000
CAMPARI Raymond James Outperform n.d.
CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS Equita sim Hold 9.4000
COIMA RES Banca IMI Buy ▲ 9.4000
CREDITO VALTELLINESE Equita sim Buy 4.0800
DIASORIN Equita sim Hold ▲ 65.0000
DIASORIN Banca Akros Accumulate ▲ 74.4000
DIGITAL BROS Banca Akros Accumulate n.d.
ENEL Goldman Sachs Selected list 5.4000
ENI Banca Akros Buy 18.0000
ENI Banca IMI Buy 18.1000
EXPRIVIA Banca Akros Neutral 1.0000
FALCK RENEWABLES Banca Akros Buy 1.4000
FERRARI Banca IMI Buy ▲ 85.0000
ITALGAS Kepler Cheuvreux Buy ▲ 4.8000
ITALGAS Banca IMI Add ▲ 4.8000
MC LINK Integrae Sim Buy ▲ 12.9000
MEDIASET S P A Equita sim Hold 4.0000
MONCLER Bryan Garnier Buy ▲ 23.5000
PRIMA INDUSTRIE Banca Akros ▼ Neutral ▲ 26.7000
RENO DE MEDICI Intermonte Buy 0.4000
SAFILO GROUP Banca Akros Reduce 5.8000
VITTORIA ASS Intermonte Outperform 12.7000
LEGENDA

  • ▲ variazione in miglioramento
  • ▼ variazione in peggioramento
  • inizio copertura
  • n.d.: non disponibile
  • Add: aggiungere
  • Target price: prezzo obiettivo
  • Accumulate: accumulare
  • Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
  • Market perform: farà come il mercato
  • Top pick: azione prima scelta
  • In-line: in linea
  • Strong buy: comprare decisamente
  • Hold: tenere
  • Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
  • Neutral: farà come il mercato
  • Buy: comprare
  • Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
  • Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
  • Overvalued: sopravvalutato
  • Overweight: sovrappesare
  • Reduce: ridurre
  • Equalweight: pesare correttamente
  • Sell: vendere
  • Underweight: sottopesare
  • Take profit: prendere profitto
  • Undervalued: sottovalutato
  • Under Review: sotto osservazione
