Le raccomandazioni del 9 maggio 2017
Ferrari ancora nel mirino degli analistidi Edoardo Fagnani 9 mag 2017 ore 18:14
|SOCIETA'
|BANCA D'AFFARI
|GIUDIZIO
|TARGET PRICE
|ACOTEL GROUP
|Banca Akros
|Reduce
|4.5000
|ANIMA HOLDING
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Buy
|7.0000
|AZIMUT
|Mediobanca
|Neutral
|19.0000
|BANCA GENERALI
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|30.0000
|BANCA MEDIOLANUM
|Banca IMI
|Add
|7.1000
|BPER BANCA
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|6.3000
|CAMPARI
|Raymond James
|Outperform
|n.d.
|CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS
|Equita sim
|Hold
|9.4000
|COIMA RES
|Banca IMI
|Buy
|▲ 9.4000
|CREDITO VALTELLINESE
|Equita sim
|Buy
|4.0800
|DIASORIN
|Equita sim
|Hold
|▲ 65.0000
|DIASORIN
|Banca Akros
|Accumulate
|▲ 74.4000
|DIGITAL BROS
|Banca Akros
|Accumulate
|n.d.
|ENEL
|Goldman Sachs
|Selected list
|5.4000
|ENI
|Banca Akros
|Buy
|18.0000
|ENI
|Banca IMI
|Buy
|18.1000
|EXPRIVIA
|Banca Akros
|Neutral
|1.0000
|FALCK RENEWABLES
|Banca Akros
|Buy
|1.4000
|FERRARI
|Banca IMI
|Buy
|▲ 85.0000
|ITALGAS
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Buy
|▲ 4.8000
|ITALGAS
|Banca IMI
|Add
|▲ 4.8000
|MC LINK
|Integrae Sim
|Buy
|▲ 12.9000
|MEDIASET S P A
|Equita sim
|Hold
|4.0000
|MONCLER
|Bryan Garnier
|Buy
|▲ 23.5000
|PRIMA INDUSTRIE
|Banca Akros
|▼ Neutral
|▲ 26.7000
|RENO DE MEDICI
|Intermonte
|Buy
|0.4000
|SAFILO GROUP
|Banca Akros
|Reduce
|5.8000
|VITTORIA ASS
|Intermonte
|Outperform
|12.7000
LEGENDA
- ▲ variazione in miglioramento
- ▼ variazione in peggioramento
- inizio copertura
- n.d.: non disponibile
- Add: aggiungere
- Target price: prezzo obiettivo
- Accumulate: accumulare
- Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
- Market perform: farà come il mercato
- Top pick: azione prima scelta
- In-line: in linea
- Strong buy: comprare decisamente
- Hold: tenere
- Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
- Neutral: farà come il mercato
- Buy: comprare
- Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
- Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
- Overvalued: sopravvalutato
- Overweight: sovrappesare
- Reduce: ridurre
- Equalweight: pesare correttamente
- Sell: vendere
- Underweight: sottopesare
- Take profit: prendere profitto
- Undervalued: sottovalutato
- Under Review: sotto osservazione