Le raccomandazioni del 31 ottobre 2017
Goldman Sachs alza il target price su Prysmiandi Edoardo Fagnani 31 ott 2017 ore 11:53
|SOCIETA'
|BANCA D'AFFARI
|GIUDIZIO
|TARGET PRICE
|A2A
|Equita sim
|Buy
|1.5800
|BANCA SISTEMA
|Intermonte
|Outperform
|3.4000
|BUZZI UNICEM
|Equita sim
|Buy
|26.5000
|CNH INDUSTRIAL
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|12.0000
|CREDITO VALTELLINESE
|Banca Akros
|Neutral
|▼ 3.4000
|ENEL
|Equita sim
|Buy
|5.6500
|EXPRIVIA
|Banca Akros
|▼ Neutral
|▲ 1.7000
|FNM
|Intermonte
|Buy
|▲ 1.0000
|IREN
|Equita sim
|Buy
|2.5000
|ITALIAN WINE BRANDS
|Intermonte
|Outperform
|▲ 16.7000
|LUXOTTICA GROUP
|Equita sim
|Buy
|53.0000
|PRYSMIAN
|Goldman Sachs
|Buy
|▲ 34.0000
|TELECOM ITALIA
|Equita sim
|Buy
|1.2600
|TESMEC
|Intermonte
|Outperform
|▲ 0.7000
LEGENDA
- ▲ variazione in miglioramento
- ▼ variazione in peggioramento
- inizio copertura
- n.d.: non disponibile
- Add: aggiungere
- Target price: prezzo obiettivo
- Accumulate: accumulare
- Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
- Market perform: farà come il mercato
- Top pick: azione prima scelta
- In-line: in linea
- Strong buy: comprare decisamente
- Hold: tenere
- Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
- Neutral: farà come il mercato
- Buy: comprare
- Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
- Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
- Overvalued: sopravvalutato
- Overweight: sovrappesare
- Reduce: ridurre
- Equalweight: pesare correttamente
- Sell: vendere
- Underweight: sottopesare
- Take profit: prendere profitto
- Undervalued: sottovalutato
- Under Review: sotto osservazione