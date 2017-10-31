Temi caldi: MPS | Il Sole24Ore | Il Sole24Ore Diritti | PIR | Reddito di inclusione (REI)

MPS, ecco il decreto sui bond. Ipotesi proroga per il board

Le raccomandazioni del 31 ottobre 2017

Goldman Sachs alza il target price su Prysmian

di Edoardo Fagnani 31 ott 2017 ore 11:53
SOCIETA' BANCA D'AFFARI GIUDIZIO TARGET PRICE
A2A Equita sim Buy 1.5800
BANCA SISTEMA Intermonte Outperform 3.4000
BUZZI UNICEM Equita sim Buy 26.5000
CNH INDUSTRIAL Mediobanca Outperform 12.0000
CREDITO VALTELLINESE Banca Akros Neutral ▼ 3.4000
ENEL Equita sim Buy 5.6500
EXPRIVIA Banca Akros ▼ Neutral ▲ 1.7000
FNM Intermonte Buy ▲ 1.0000
IREN Equita sim Buy 2.5000
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS Intermonte Outperform ▲ 16.7000
LUXOTTICA GROUP Equita sim Buy 53.0000
PRYSMIAN Goldman Sachs Buy ▲ 34.0000
TELECOM ITALIA Equita sim Buy 1.2600
TESMEC Intermonte Outperform ▲ 0.7000
LEGENDA

  • ▲ variazione in miglioramento
  • ▼ variazione in peggioramento
  • inizio copertura
  • n.d.: non disponibile
  • Add: aggiungere
  • Target price: prezzo obiettivo
  • Accumulate: accumulare
  • Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
  • Market perform: farà come il mercato
  • Top pick: azione prima scelta
  • In-line: in linea
  • Strong buy: comprare decisamente
  • Hold: tenere
  • Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
  • Neutral: farà come il mercato
  • Buy: comprare
  • Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
  • Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
  • Overvalued: sopravvalutato
  • Overweight: sovrappesare
  • Reduce: ridurre
  • Equalweight: pesare correttamente
  • Sell: vendere
  • Underweight: sottopesare
  • Take profit: prendere profitto
  • Undervalued: sottovalutato
  • Under Review: sotto osservazione
