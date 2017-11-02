Temi caldi: MPS | Tenaris | Il Sole24Ore Diritti | PIR | Reddito di inclusione (REI)

S&P promuove le banche italiane: accelerare il taglio delle sofferenze

SoldiOnline.it

Azioni:
NAVIGA IL SITO
Home » Ultime » Azioni Italia » Le raccomandazioni del 2 novembre 2017

Le raccomandazioni del 2 novembre 2017

Nuove indicazioni per i bancari

di Edoardo Fagnani 2 nov 2017 ore 11:55
Questo scritto sulle raccomandazioni delle banche d'affari si basa su fonti ritenute attendibili ma per cui non possiamo garantire l'assoluta esattezza o veridicità. Lo scritto, che può essere modificato senza alcun preavviso, è redatto al solo scopo informativo e non costituisce sollecitazione al pubblico risparmio. Chiunque ne faccia un uso diverso se ne assume la piena responsabilità.
SOCIETA' BANCA D'AFFARI GIUDIZIO TARGET PRICE
BCA MPS Credit Suisse Underperform 4.2800
BPER BANCA KBW Outperform ▲ 6.4000
CNH INDUSTRIAL Fidentiis Hold n.d.
CNH INDUSTRIAL NatIxis Buy ▲ 14.0000
DIASORIN Kepler Cheuvreux Hold ▲ 80.0000
DIGITAL MAGICS Banca Akros Accumulate 8.1000
FERRARI Banca IMI Buy 110.5000
FERRARI Mediobanca Outperform 109.0000
HERA Kepler Cheuvreux Buy ▲ 3.3000
INTESA SANPAOLO Credit Suisse Top pick 3.2000
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE Banca Akros ▼ Sell ▼ 6.0000
TENARIS Equita sim Hold 13.1000
TENARIS Banca Akros Neutral 14.5000
TOD S Citigroup Buy 69.0000
UBI BANCA Credit Suisse Top pick 5.1500
UNICREDIT Credit Suisse Neutral 18.6000
CONSULTA ANCHE: Le raccomandazioni del 1° novembre 2017 Le raccomandazioni ti seguono anche sul tuo smartphone
Scarica l'APP di SoldiOnline.it

LEGENDA

  • ▲ variazione in miglioramento
  • ▼ variazione in peggioramento
  • inizio copertura
  • n.d.: non disponibile
  • Add: aggiungere
  • Target price: prezzo obiettivo
  • Accumulate: accumulare
  • Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
  • Market perform: farà come il mercato
  • Top pick: azione prima scelta
  • In-line: in linea
  • Strong buy: comprare decisamente
  • Hold: tenere
  • Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
  • Neutral: farà come il mercato
  • Buy: comprare
  • Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
  • Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
  • Overvalued: sopravvalutato
  • Overweight: sovrappesare
  • Reduce: ridurre
  • Equalweight: pesare correttamente
  • Sell: vendere
  • Underweight: sottopesare
  • Take profit: prendere profitto
  • Undervalued: sottovalutato
  • Under Review: sotto osservazione
Questo scritto è redatto a solo scopo informativo, può essere modificato in qualsiasi momento e NON può essere considerato sollecitazione al pubblico risparmio. Il sito web non garantisce la correttezza e non si assume la responsabilità in merito all’uso delle informazioni ivi riportate.
da

SoldieLavoro

DIS COLL: l'indennità di disoccupazione per i co.co.co.

DIS COLL: l'indennità di disoccupazione per i co.co.co.

La DIS COLL è l'indenità di disoccupazione per i lavoratori parasubordinati. E' stata introdotta nel 2015 e più volte prorogata fino a diventare strutturale nel 2017 Continua »

da

ABCRisparmio

Carta Postepay: cos'è e come funziona

Carta Postepay: cos'è e come funziona

La prepagata di Poste Italiane permette di fare tante cose, anche su internet. E in ottima sicurezza. Cos'è e come funziona la carta Postepay. Continua »

© Copyright 2017 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore Spa - riproduzione riservata - P.IVA 08386600152
Tutti i servizi sono erogati, agli stessi termini e condizioni, da Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. quale società incorporante di Banzai Media S.r.l.

Software e tecnologia relativi a quotazioni e grafici sono stati sviluppati da Teleborsa SpA. I dati relativi al Mercato Italiano sono di Borsa Italiana e hanno un ritardo di 20 minuti. I dati delle Borse Estere sono differiti di 15 o 20 minuti e sono forniti da Interactive Data.