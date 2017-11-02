Le raccomandazioni del 2 novembre 2017
Le raccomandazioni del 2 novembre 2017
Nuove indicazioni per i bancari
di Edoardo Fagnani 2 nov 2017
|SOCIETA'
|BANCA D'AFFARI
|GIUDIZIO
|TARGET PRICE
|BCA MPS
|Credit Suisse
|Underperform
|4.2800
|BPER BANCA
|KBW
|Outperform
|▲ 6.4000
|CNH INDUSTRIAL
|Fidentiis
|Hold
|n.d.
|CNH INDUSTRIAL
|NatIxis
|Buy
|▲ 14.0000
|DIASORIN
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Hold
|▲ 80.0000
|DIGITAL MAGICS
|Banca Akros
|Accumulate
|8.1000
|FERRARI
|Banca IMI
|Buy
|110.5000
|FERRARI
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|109.0000
|HERA
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Buy
|▲ 3.3000
|INTESA SANPAOLO
|Credit Suisse
|Top pick
|3.2000
|MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE
|Banca Akros
|▼ Sell
|▼ 6.0000
|TENARIS
|Equita sim
|Hold
|13.1000
|TENARIS
|Banca Akros
|Neutral
|14.5000
|TOD S
|Citigroup
|Buy
|69.0000
|UBI BANCA
|Credit Suisse
|Top pick
|5.1500
|UNICREDIT
|Credit Suisse
|Neutral
|18.6000
LEGENDA
- ▲ variazione in miglioramento
- ▼ variazione in peggioramento
- inizio copertura
- n.d.: non disponibile
- Add: aggiungere
- Target price: prezzo obiettivo
- Accumulate: accumulare
- Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
- Market perform: farà come il mercato
- Top pick: azione prima scelta
- In-line: in linea
- Strong buy: comprare decisamente
- Hold: tenere
- Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
- Neutral: farà come il mercato
- Buy: comprare
- Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
- Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
- Overvalued: sopravvalutato
- Overweight: sovrappesare
- Reduce: ridurre
- Equalweight: pesare correttamente
- Sell: vendere
- Underweight: sottopesare
- Take profit: prendere profitto
- Undervalued: sottovalutato
- Under Review: sotto osservazione