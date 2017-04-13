Le raccomandazioni del 13 aprile 2017
Exane taglia il target price su FCA
|SOCIETA'
|BANCA D'AFFARI
|GIUDIZIO
|TARGET PRICE
|A2A
|Equita sim
|Buy
|1.5000
|AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA
|Banca IMI
|▼ Sell
|▲ 10.4000
|AXELERO
|Mediobanca
|Outperform
|6.7000
|BANCO BPM
|Berenberg
|Sell
|1.9000
|CAMPARI
|Deutsche Bank
|Buy
|▲ 11.0000
|CNH INDUSTRIAL
|Mediobanca
|Neutral
|8.6000
|DE LONGHI
|Banca Akros
|Neutral
|n.d.
|DE LONGHI
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Hold
|26.0000
|DE LONGHI
|Equita sim
|Hold
|n.d.
|DIGITAL MAGICS
|Integrae Sim
|Buy
|▼ 7.0000
|ENEL
|Equita sim
|Buy
|4.7000
|ENI
|Equita sim
|Buy
|17.0000
|EXPRIVIA
|Banca Akros
|Neutral
|1.0000
|FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
|Exane
|Underperform
|▼ 6.8500
|MODELLERIA BRAMBILLA
|Integrae Sim
|in revisione
|n.d.
|PIAGGIO
|Banca IMI
|Add
|1.7400
|SALINI IMPREGILO
|Banca Akros
|Accumulate
|3.6000
|TREVI FIN IND
|Mediobanca
|Neutral
|0.9000
LEGENDA
- ▲ variazione in miglioramento
- ▼ variazione in peggioramento
- inizio copertura
- n.d.: non disponibile
- Add: aggiungere
- Target price: prezzo obiettivo
- Accumulate: accumulare
- Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
- Market perform: farà come il mercato
- Top pick: azione prima scelta
- In-line: in linea
- Strong buy: comprare decisamente
- Hold: tenere
- Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
- Neutral: farà come il mercato
- Buy: comprare
- Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
- Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
- Overvalued: sopravvalutato
- Overweight: sovrappesare
- Reduce: ridurre
- Equalweight: pesare correttamente
- Sell: vendere
- Underweight: sottopesare
- Take profit: prendere profitto
- Undervalued: sottovalutato
- Under Review: sotto osservazione