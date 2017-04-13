Le raccomandazioni del 13 aprile 2017

Exane taglia il target price su FCA

di Edoardo Fagnani

13 apr 2017 ore 17:29

Questo scritto sulle raccomandazioni delle banche d'affari si basa su fonti ritenute attendibili ma per cui non possiamo garantire l'assoluta esattezza o veridicità. Lo scritto, che può essere modificato senza alcun preavviso, è redatto al solo scopo informativo e non costituisce sollecitazione al pubblico risparmio. Chiunque ne faccia un uso diverso se ne assume la piena responsabilità.