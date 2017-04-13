Temi caldi: Quotazione AVIO | Quotazione FCA | Dividendi 2017 | PIR

Mps, manca il quorum: “cambieremo il piano, aumento da 8,8 miliardi”

Le raccomandazioni del 13 aprile 2017

Le raccomandazioni del 13 aprile 2017

Exane taglia il target price su FCA

di Edoardo Fagnani 13 apr 2017 ore 17:29
Questo scritto sulle raccomandazioni delle banche d'affari si basa su fonti ritenute attendibili ma per cui non possiamo garantire l'assoluta esattezza o veridicità. Lo scritto, che può essere modificato senza alcun preavviso, è redatto al solo scopo informativo e non costituisce sollecitazione al pubblico risparmio. Chiunque ne faccia un uso diverso se ne assume la piena responsabilità.
SOCIETA' BANCA D'AFFARI GIUDIZIO TARGET PRICE
A2A Equita sim Buy 1.5000
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA Banca IMI ▼ Sell ▲ 10.4000
AXELERO Mediobanca Outperform 6.7000
BANCO BPM Berenberg Sell 1.9000
CAMPARI Deutsche Bank Buy ▲ 11.0000
CNH INDUSTRIAL Mediobanca Neutral 8.6000
DE LONGHI Banca Akros Neutral n.d.
DE LONGHI Kepler Cheuvreux Hold 26.0000
DE LONGHI Equita sim Hold n.d.
DIGITAL MAGICS Integrae Sim Buy ▼ 7.0000
ENEL Equita sim Buy 4.7000
ENI Equita sim Buy 17.0000
EXPRIVIA Banca Akros Neutral 1.0000
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES Exane Underperform ▼ 6.8500
MODELLERIA BRAMBILLA Integrae Sim in revisione n.d.
PIAGGIO Banca IMI Add 1.7400
SALINI IMPREGILO Banca Akros Accumulate 3.6000
TREVI FIN IND Mediobanca Neutral 0.9000
LEGENDA

  • ▲ variazione in miglioramento
  • ▼ variazione in peggioramento
  • inizio copertura
  • n.d.: non disponibile
  • Add: aggiungere
  • Target price: prezzo obiettivo
  • Accumulate: accumulare
  • Selected list: lista di titoli consigliati
  • Market perform: farà come il mercato
  • Top pick: azione prima scelta
  • In-line: in linea
  • Strong buy: comprare decisamente
  • Hold: tenere
  • Speculative buy: comprare in ottica speculativa
  • Neutral: farà come il mercato
  • Buy: comprare
  • Underperform: farà peggio del mercato
  • Outperform: farà meglio del mercato
  • Overvalued: sopravvalutato
  • Overweight: sovrappesare
  • Reduce: ridurre
  • Equalweight: pesare correttamente
  • Sell: vendere
  • Underweight: sottopesare
  • Take profit: prendere profitto
  • Undervalued: sottovalutato
  • Under Review: sotto osservazione
Quotazioni: FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
