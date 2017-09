Ma cos’è questa Brexit?

Commento giornaliero di www.recce-d.com

Si è aperto ieri il dibattito al Parlamento di Londra sulla Legge che dovrà recepire, nell’ordinamento del Regno Unito, i progressi degli accordi con la UE per il processo di Brexit.

As if negotiating Britain’s divorce with the European Union wasn’t enough, Brexit Secretary David Davis also needs to steer the bill through the U.K. House of Commons so that all EU law is copied and pasted into British legislation. Opening the debate Thursday, he’ll promise to work with opposition parties -- and the pro-EU faction within the governing Tory party -- to ensure all rights currently enshrined in EU law will be replicated after Britain leaves. “We are not rejecting EU law, but embracing the work done between member states in over 40 years of membership and using that solid foundation to build on in the future, once we return to being masters of our own laws,” Davis will say, according to his office. “If anyone in this house finds a substantive right that is not carried forward into U.K. law, they should say so.”