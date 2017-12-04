La settimana peggiore del 2017 (per qualcuno)

Ritorniamo su un tema già segnalato di recente, ovvero l’aumento dei rischi finanziari in Cina nelle ultime settimane

di Valter Buffo

4 dic 2017 ore 09:03

Per la Borsa di Shanghai la settimana scorsa è stata la più negativa del 2017 (primo grafico sotto), e il fatto colpisce ancora di più se pensiamo che invece per l’indice Dow Jones è stata la settimana migliore del 2017. In un contesto internazionale che è euforico per i continui rialzi degli indici di Borsa negli Stati Uniti e del Bitcoin, anche i mezzi di informazione tendono a dare pochissimo spazio a notizie come queste, la cui importanza potrebbe ingigantire però in modo improvviso. Torniamo quindi a segnalare la tensione, visibile e crescente, sul mercato delle obbligazioni: sia dei titoli di Stato (secondo grafico qui sotto) sia delle obbligazioni emesse dalle Società private. Vediamo allora cosa se ne dice sui mercati, utilizzando la lingua inglese per non introdurre la nostra interpretazione:

Until a modest dip in Chinese bond yields in the past two days, 10y CGB and 10y policy bank bond yields soared by 40bps and 70bps, respectively, over the last 2 months. In fact, Chinese government notes are headed for the worst selloff since 2013, with the 10-year yield surging 86bps this year to 3.92%, and the yield of 10y CDB bonds rose above 5%. This bond rout and sharp spike in rates, caught the market by surprise, as the economic growth actually slowed in October and inflation is still below 2%. What happened to drive up interest rates so sharply? The most likely answer is also the simplest one: after years of aggressive debt expansion, leading up to October's Party Congress, China finally unleashed a sharp, aggressive deleveraging, which has finally been appreciated by the market in recent weeks, resulting in the biggest plunge in many local stocks in the past year, as well as a flurry of recent crashes in both Hong Kong and the mainland.

Qui si scrive che la causa delle tensioni sui mercati finanziari in Cina è la politica del partito, che ha come obbiettivo un rapido “develeraging” ovvero una riduzione della “leva finanziaria” che pesa sull’economia in Cina. Ma se è vero, e se questa è una scelta politica, è giusto aspettarsi qualche improvviso cambiamento: fino a che punto questa linea politica verrà mantenuta ferma?

But while the reason for the selloff may be known, what isn't is how much further will Beijing allow the rout to last, before it halts the deleveraging process - the same way it did in 2013/2014 - with the realization that like everywhere else, interest rates simply can not rise without bringing the entire financial system crashing down. Look for hints in the local press as to when Beijing - terrified of a middle-class insurrection - finally throws in the towel.

Fonte: ZH

