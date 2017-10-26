Italia vaso di coccio?

Oggi segnaliamo un aumento di scetticismo sul debito Italia, sotto la pressione del QE, di Visco, di Banca MPS, e dei NPL

di Valter Buffo

26 ott 2017 ore 09:28

Commento giornaliero di www.recce-d.com

Oggi e domani sono due giorni di fortissime emozioni per gli investitori: vedremo infatti

L’annuncio del tapering da parte della BCE

I risultati trimestrali di molti Big Tech

Il dato per il terzo trimestre del PIL per gli Stati Uniti

(forse) il nome del nuovo Chairman della Federal Reserve USA

Del tutto inutile, in momenti come questi, ogni congettura sulle reazioni dei mercati: potrebbe accadere di tutto, specie in un momento nel quale i prezzi sono gonfiati in modo artificiale e le valutazioni a livelli che non hanno precedenti (pensate alle obbligazioni high yield in Eurozona). Negli ultimi giorni, abbiamo letto più di una “ricerca” delle banche di investimento che si concentrava sui rischi dell’Italia, che in tutto questo movimento internazionale potrebbe fare la fine del vaso di coccio. In particolare, da Citi è arrivata una ricerca che anticipa il ritorno dello spread verso Bund a 250 punti (grafico qui sotto): vediamo come è spiegata la previsione, una spiegazione che secondo noi … non fa una piega. Anche per questo, ve la lasciamo leggere nella sua lingua originale. Qui sotto si dice che 1) l’Italia è stato il Paese con maggiori benefici dal QE; 2) il taglio del QE colpirà in modo particolare l’Italia; 3) i rendimenti dovranno “correggere per il rischio”

Italy has particularly benefited from the ECB’s quantitative easing program that began in 2015, as it’s been one of the biggest bond issuers in the currency union. The central bank has purchased 300 billion euros ($352.9 billion) of Italian bonds under the program, which is more than three times the net bond issuance for the country during that period, according to Schulz. That means the ECB has not only bought pretty much all new bonds issued in Italy since 2015, but also existing bonds from other investors.

Other countries are facing the same question of how to plug the ECB hole, but Italy has two things specifically going against it: 1) An election in 2018, with several euroskeptic parties making headway in the polls, including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party. And 2) concerns over debt sustainability.

That could make it particularly hard for the Italian Treasury to lure in new buyers, unless they make the bonds more attractive, according to Schulz from Citigroup. “They would have to adjust for risk and that would lead to lower prices and higher yields,” Schulz said. “And that’s one of the reasons we think Italian yields will rise next year.” Citi sees the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widening to 250 basis points next year, also due to the uncertainty ahead of the election. That would be the highest since 2013—the height of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.



CONCLUSIONE Recce’d oggi segnala un aumento di scetticismo sul debito Italia, sotto la pressione del QE, di Visco, di Banca MPS, e dei NPL

Fonte: MW

Fonte: BBG



